Devi Sri Prasad, also fondly called as DSP, is an energetic music composer who celebrates his birthday today (August 2). DSP wears many hats and does not confine himself to just music composing. He is also a lyricist and singer. More than all these, he is a good dancer too. However, DSP predominantly works in the Telugu film industry, on and off visiting Kollywood too. Devi Sri Prasad has won many awards for his music composition. Till date, he has won eight Filmfare awards and one Special Jury award and also the prestigious Nandi Award for Best Music Director.

DSP was born in Vedurupaka in Andhra and later moved to Chennai, where he studied in Sir M Venkata Subba Rao School, in T Nagar. His father was a school teacher and also a writer. DSP showed streaks of musical intelligence when he was at school itself, where he won many prizes in dance and music competitions conducted at cultural events in the inter-school contests. His first brush with the film world happened through his debut music album Dance Party, where he collaborated with veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SPB Charan.

However, his first film as music composer happened in 1999 through a film called Devi, in Telugu. Since then there has been no looking back for this bubbly composer, who has worked in more than seventy films in Telugu and twenty-three films in Tamil. Some of his notable compositions in Tamil are Vijay’s Sachien, Badri, Thirupachi, Mazhai, Aaru, Unakkum Enakkum, Santhosh Subramanian, Dasavatharam, Villu, Singam, Manmadhan Ambu and Puli. DSP was a student of the famous mandolin player the late U Shrinivas. Devi Sri Prasad is known to be a big fan of Ilaiyaraja. He has a younger brother named Sagar, who is also a playback singer.

He has also rendered his voice for many songs. He has written lyrics for many songs in Telugu, including 'Vecha Vechaga' in Vamsi, starring Mahesh Babu and Namratha, 'Premante Yemitante' in Anandam, 'Chaila Chaila' in Shankar Dada MBBS, and 'Udayinche Suryudinadigaa' and 'Akaasam' in Kalusukovaalani and a couple of songs in Tamil too. Today, being a special day, we wish the prolific Devi Sri Prasad a very happy birthday and many more such happy occasions to come!