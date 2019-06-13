In Com Staff June 13 2019, 6.14 pm June 13 2019, 6.14 pm

G V Prakash started his career in the film industry pretty early when he sang the line ‘Chiku bukku rayilu’ in Shankar's Gentleman in his uncle AR Rahman’s music in the year 1993. As they say, it all runs in the blood and in Prakash’s case music is in his genes. The young man composed for the critically acclaimed film Veyil directed by Vasanthabalan when he was just nineteen years old. The tracks were brilliant and it set the ball rolling for this talented musician to carve a niche for himself in the music field. Today, GV Prakash celebrates his 33rd birthday.

Prakash was someone who could never be satisfied just scoring music. He later added some more feathers to his cap. In a very short span of time, after turning full-fledged actor in 2015 in the Sam Anton's Darling, he has done more than ten films, which have been released and there are around eight films in the pipeline which are in various stages of production. In the production line, he had bankrolled just one film Madha Yaanai Kootaam directed by Vikram Sugumaran featuring Kathir and Oviya. Prakash is also a prolific singer who can bring in varied ranges in his singing.

As regards his work in front of the camera, Bala’s Naachiyaar is one of his best where he was seen essaying Kaathavarayan, a young boy from the lower strata caught wrongly by the police. The film brought out the performer in him and won many hearts. Then came Rajiv Menon’s Sarvam Thaala Mayam where he played an aspiring percussionist who learns the art from a legendary upper caste guru. In the anvil is his mentor Vasanthabalan’s film Jail, which according to Prakash will be a milestone film in his career. With 100% Kaadhal, Ayngaran, Adangaadhey, Jail, 4G, Sivappu Manjal Pachai, Kaadhalikka Yaarumillai and Aayiram Janmangal awaiting releases, Prakash is considered as a bankable hero in the trade. Wishing the actor cum singer cum musician a very happy birthday and many more to come!