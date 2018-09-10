Happy Birthday Jayam Ravi: Five films where he broke the mould of usual commercial cinema!

Jayam Ravi, who turns 38 today, is definitely one of the most interesting actors to track in the Tamil industry. Over the last few years, his choices of films have been quite brave and whacky, picking scripts that are new to Tamil cinema and certainly brought a fresh trend to the scene. On his birthday today, we pick five films of his where the actor has put a step forward towards different, never-seen-before characters.

A forest ranger in Peraanmai

Before he entered the list of the top ten heroes in Tamil cinema, Ravi did Peraanmai, playing the role of a forest ranger who breaks down a terrorist invasion with the help of a girl gang that he leads. The film had a lot of original sequences shot in the forest speaking on many topics such as women empowerment, self defense and patriotism.

A effeminate man in Aadhi Bhagavan

Aadhi Bhagavan begins just like any other action thriller, but halfway through the film, we are introduced to the second role of Jayam Ravi - an effeminate don named Bhagavan. The film did not go down too well with the common audience, but is still remembered for it's action sequences and music.

Thani Oruvan - a trendsetter for cat-and-mouse thrillers

Ravi joined hands with his elder brother Mohan Raja for a terrific thriller in Thani Oruvan. Here, he essayed the role of a cop who is brilliant but still has to brush away his weaknesses to pin down a brilliant baddie. The film is still enjoyed big time during it's TV relays, with the sequel getting ready for release in 2020.

Tamil cinema's first zombie outing, Miruthan

The zombie thriller was a genre that was never touched in Kollywood before Ravi and Shakti Rajan teamed up in 2016's Miruthan. Approached as an action comedy, it turned out to be a decent popcorn entertainer.

Tik Tik Tik, the blockbuster space debut!

Jayam Ravi's last release Tik Tik Tik was the first space adventure in the Tamil scene. The film was a street-smart take on a group of escape artists and astronauts going into space to prevent an asteroid attack. Fortunately, it worked wonders, having a run of over 50 days at the box office.