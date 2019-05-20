Happy Birthday Junior NTR: The rise of 'Young Tiger' from a humble actor to a celebrated star

Lmk May 20 2019, 1.35 pm May 20 2019, 1.35 pm

One of the most popular young Telugu heroes, Tarak (aka) Jr NTR celebrates his 36th birthday today. His fans and other celebrities have been wishing the 'Young Tiger' since midnight. Tarak is celebrated by the Telugu audience as an all-around performer who is well-equipped in acting, dance, stunts and other cinema-related skills. The energy that he brings about on screen is quite infectious. Tarak made his entry as a lead hero at the very young age of 18 and scored his first box office success with his second film Student No 1 (2001). He has since gone on to notch many box office success stories over the course of his career. After Student No 1, Tarak had successes like Aadi and Allari Ramudu in 2002, and Simhadri in 2003. After that, Tarak's career went through a little rough patch without any big hits. In 2006, he had the successful Rakhi and in 2007, he bounced back in a big way with the blockbuster success of Yama Donga, directed by SS Rajamouli. Adhurs and Brindavanam took Tarak further up in the commercial race, in 2010. Baadshah in 2013 was another comeback success for the star after three back to back duds in 2011-2012.

Ever since Temper happened in 2015, NTR has been on a roll with back to back hits and big grossers. The impact of Temper's success is such that it has since been remade in Hindi and Tamil. After Temper, Nannaku Prematho, Janatha Garage, Jai Lava Kusa, and Aravinda Sametha have all emerged successful to varying extents.

Tarak is definitely among the very top salable names in Tollywood now. His next, RRR co-starring Ram Charan and directed by SS Rajamouli, is expected to be the biggest of them all.

We wish Tarak a very happy birthday with many more blockbusters ahead in the coming years. "Jai NTR", as his fans say!