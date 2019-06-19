In Com Staff June 19 2019, 11.55 am June 19 2019, 11.55 am

Kajal Aggarwal, the beautiful actress who is doing good work in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi industries celebrates her thirty-fourth birthday today, the 19th June. Having forayed into the film industry first through a supporting character in a Hindi film titled Kyun! Ho Gaya Naa in 2004, the actress has come a long way. Her first film in Tamil was Bommalattam directed by Bharathi Raja. It was also a bilingual that had co-starred Nana Patekar and Arjun in the lead roles. The film had a very interesting storyline, but due to many problems, it was released much later.

In the interim, the actress started focusing on the Telugu cinema and did films like Lakshmi Kalyanam, Chandamama, and Porudu. Technically, her first release in Tamil was Pazhani with Bharath as her co-star under the direction of Perarasu. Kajal’s film career witnessed some good films like Maghadheera, Businessman, Govindudu Andarivadalae and Temper to name a few in Telugu. In Tamil, she played the lead in notable films that included Naan Mahaan Alla, Maattrraan, Jilla and Thuppakki to name some. She is also dabbling in Hindi films and featured in Rohit Shetty’s Singham, Neeraj Pandey’s Special 26 and Deepak Tijori’s Do Lafzon Ki Kahani.