Entertainment

Dia Mirza gets her first ever tattoo, check out what it says

Bollywood

First photos from Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's wedding

  3. Regional
Read More
back
AjithArjunBharathBharathi RajaBommalattamBusinessmanChandamamaComaliDeepak TijoriDhanushDo Lafzon Ki KahaniGovindudu AndarivadalaehindiIndia 2Jayam RaviJillaKajal AggarwalKamal HassanKangana ranautKarthiKyun! Ho Gaya NaaLakshmi KalyanamMaattrraanMaghadheeraNaan Mahaan AllaNana PatekarNeeraj PandeyParis ParisPazhaniPerarasuPoruduPradeep RanganathanqueenRamesh ArvindRanarangamrohit shettysinghamSpecial 26Sudheer VarmaSuriyatamilteluguThuppakkiTrending In SouthVijay
nextMegastar Chiranjeevi starts dubbing for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy!

within