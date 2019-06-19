Lmk June 19 2019, 4.57 pm June 19 2019, 4.57 pm

Kajal Aggarwal, one of the most popular heroines in South Indian cinema, celebrates her 34th birthday on June 19, 2019. Kajal commands a huge fan following in this part of the country due to her elegant and stylish personality, her presence in many landmarks films opposite the biggest stars. Also, let's not forget her ever-active social media persona. She has done diverse roles in cinema and has shown that she can be convincing and comfortable in both homely and glamorous roles.

Kajal had her mainstream debut as an actress in 2007 with the Telugu film Lakshmi Kalyanam. For the following couple of years, Kajal did quite a few films in Tamil and Telugu. Magadheera in 2009 was the first big turning point for Kajal, who became a household name following the humongous success of the film all over the world. She followed it up with her presence in quite a few hit Telugu films such as Darling, Brindavanam, Mr Perfect and Businessman.

In Tamil, Naan Mahaan Alla did the trick for her and made her a household name. She then emerged as a much sought after heroine in Kollywood as well. Blockbusters such as Thuppakki took her to the nooks and corners of TN. In this phase, she had her share of hits in Bollywood with films like Singham and Special 26. Kajal made a glamorous appearance in a few more commercial potboilers such as Naayak, Baadshah, and Jilla. Govindudu Andarivadele, Temper and Maari also find a place in her list of career Hits. It’s remarkable to see the spread of Telugu and Tamil in her Hitlist; no wonder she is so popular in both the industries.

After a slightly dull phase, Kajal bounced back in 2017 with quite a few big hits like Khiladi No. 150 and Mersal. She also sizzled with her glamour and dance moves alongside Jr NTR in Janatha Garage in the massive hit track ‘Pakka Local’. Nene Raju Nene Mantri and Awe also stand out as noteworthy successes in Kajal’s career, in recent times.