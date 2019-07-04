In Com Staff July 04 2019, 3.09 pm July 04 2019, 3.09 pm

The name Keeravani in Kollywood might elicit a little confused reaction, but when you say Maragadhamani, the expressions change into an understood and acknowledged reverence. It works vice versa in the Telugu film industry. The distinguished music composer goes by the name M M Kreem also some times. Predominantly Keeravani works in Telugu film industry and today, the 4th of July happens to be the composer’s birthday. In his illustrious career spanning more than two decades, Keeravani has worked across the four south Indian film industries carving a niche for himself wherever he went. He has also worked in Bollywood in a few films. He has demonstrated his mettle as a lyricist too.

Although he started his career assisting music composer Chakravarthy in 1987 in films such as Collectorgari Abbayi and Bharathamlo Arjunudu, his first break as an independent music director came through Manasu Mamatha in the year 1990. In the interim, he had scored for a film titled Kalki but the film never got released. However, one can say that Keeravani shot to limelight through Ram Gopal Varma’s Kshana Kshanam that featured Sridevi and Venkatesh. From then on there was no looking back for this talented music composer.

In Tamil, he is known for his association with director K Balachander where he worked with the eminent filmmaker in films such as Azhagan, Jaadhi Malli and Vaanamae Ellai. Some of his notable films in Tamil include Nee Paadhi Naan Paadhi, Sevagan, Naan E, Inji Iduppazhagi, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion among others. Maragadhamani aka Keeravani has won many awards for his contribution to music industry such as the National Award for Best Music Composer for the Telugu film Annamayya, seven Filmfare Awards for Best music composer in Telugu, eight Nandi Awards for Best music composer and Tamil Nadu State Award for Best Music Composer for the film Azhagan. Currently, the music director is working on SS Rajamouli’s RRR. We wish the prolific music director a very happy birthday and many more musical years to come by!