KS Chithra, the legendary popular playback singer, celebrates her fifty-sixth birthday, on July 27. A highly talented singer, who is famous for her mastery in her craft, she has sung more than 25000 songs in her illustrious career. The lady goes by so many names in different parts of the country. While she is called as 'Chinna Kuyil Chithra' in Tamil Nadu, she is known as 'Vaanambadi' in Kerala, from where she hails. In Karnataka, she goes by the moniker 'Kannada Kogilae,' while in Andhra and Telengana she is 'Sangeetha Saraswathi'. To her listeners north of the Vindhyas, Chithra is 'Piya Basanthi'.

Chithra has sung in many Indian languages that include Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Punjabi, Gujarati, Tulu, Rajasthani, Urdu, Sanskrit and Baduga. She has also rendered songs in Malay, Latin, Arabic, Sinhalese and English. What sets this blessed and prolific singer apart from her contemporaries, is her utmost dedication and devotion. Although her mother tongue is Malayalam, her diction and pronunciation in other languages too are at a top-level. She makes it a point to learn and perfect the pronunciation and is never at fault in these departments. To add to that, the humbleness the lady has is something every person should learn from her.

KS Chithra has achieved pinnacles in her field. She is the recipient of six National Awards, eight Filmfare awards and thirty-six State Film awards. She was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2005, India’s Highest Civilian Award. She is the first Indian woman, who was honoured by the House of Commons, in the British Parliament, in the United Kingdom in 1997. She is the only singer from India who was honoured by the Government of China at the Qinghai International Music and Water Festival, in 2009. She is also the only singer from South India, who has received the MTV Video Music Award, International Viewer's Choice at Metropolitan Opera House, New York, United States. She is considered as one among the "First ladies" of India, who was honoured by the President of India. She has many titles like Kalaimaamani, Kalaiselvam, Gaana Priya, Kala Ratna, Kala Shresta, Sangeetha Ratnam, Swara Ratna, Sathkeerthi, Sangeetha Ganendhuchooda, Vanitha Rathnam and Stree Rathnam. Wishing the legendary singer a very happy birthday and many more to come!