The ninth day of August is a very special day for Prince Mahesh Babu’s fans all over the globe, as the actor rings in his special day. It is a festival of sorts for fans who have been flooding social media with wishes for their favourite actor. Hashtags #HappyBirthdaySSMB and #HappyBirthdaySuperstarMahesh have been trending on the micro-blogging site Twitter and fans are showering all their love for the Maharshi actor. Born in 1975 on this day in Chennai, Mahesh Babu is the younger son of veteran actor Superstar, Krishna. He made his tinsel town entry as a child artiste in the film Needa when he was just four. Subsequently, he acted as a child artiste in eight films before he made a debut as a hero in Rajakumarudu, directed by K Raghavendra Rao.

Some of the most notable films in his career include Murari, Arjun, Athadu, Pokiri, Dookudu, Businessman, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Nenokkadine, Srimanthudu, and Bharat Ane Nenu. His silver jubilee film was the recently released Maharshi, directed by Vamsi Paidipally. His films draw sizeable crowds and he has been considered a highly bankable star in the industry. He also owns a production house called as G Mahesh Babu Entertainment Private Limited, which has co-produced films like Srimanthudu, Brahmotsavam and Major: The Film and is also jointly bankrolling the upcoming Sarileru Neekevvaru. Mahesh Babu married Bollywood actress Namratha Shirodkar and the couple has a son and a daughter, Gautham and Sithara.

Mahesh Babu is also a philanthropic person who has been actively involved in social activities through his charitable trust and a non-profit organization called Heal-a-child. He is associated with Rainbow Hospitals as their goodwill ambassador. The Prince, as he is fondly called, has won many awards for his work in films; including eight Nandi Awards, five Filmfare Awards, three CineMAA Awards, three South Indian International Movie Awards, and one International Indian Film Academy Award. He is awaiting his next film Sarileru Neekevvaru directed by Anil Ravipudi. On this important day, we wish the actor a very happy birthday and many more years of success to come!