In Com Staff June 02 2019, 7.12 pm June 02 2019, 7.12 pm

Director Mani Ratnam, without any doubt, is one of the most famous filmmakers of all time. His films have been considered as masterpieces over time and from dialogues to cinematography, each and every little thing impresses one and all. Films like Roja, Bombay, Alaipayuthe, Kannathil Muthamittal and OK Kanmani among many others are just a few of his best works. In fact his film Nayagan, has been added to TIME’s All Time 100 Best Films list. Mani Ratnam is one of the directors who does not believe in making films purely for a mass factor or for numbers. Instead, he makes one every other year and still wins hearts over, with those. Today, the legend is celebrating his birthday and several actors and directors have taken to Twitter to express their love for him.

Popular director Selvaraghavan took to Twitter and posted a heart-felt message for Mani Ratnam. He wished Mani Ratnam a very happy birthday and wrote that he is the man who inspired him to become a film-maker. He went on to write that his films have taught him a lot and seeing Mani Ratnam live his life has taught him even more. Well, that’s an incredibly sweet message, don’t you think? Selva’s latest film NGK starring Suriya released recently. Coming back to Mani Ratnam, he made his debut in 1983 with the Kannada film Pallavi Anu Pallavi, starring Anil Kapoor and Lakshmi in lead roles.

Happy birthday dear Maniratnam sir, the man who inspired me to become a film maker. Through your films I have learnt a lot sir. By watching you live your life I have learnt even more 🙏 — selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) June 2, 2019