Today is the birthday of Tamil director Bala and also music composer Mani Sharma, who has worked predominantly in Telugu and Tamil films. It is to be noted that prolific singer S P Balasubrahmanyam and K S Chithra have sung for Mani Sharma in many of his compositions. He has scored music for more than 200 films in Telugu, Tamil, and several other South Indian languages. Some of his notable films in Telugu are Choodalani Vundi, Kushi, Indra, Raagam, Athadu, Pokiri, Preminchukundam Raa, Samarasimha Reddy, Rajakumarudu, Annayya, Indra, Okkadu, Balu, Chiruta, Kantri, and Parugu.

In Tamil Nadu, his first project as a music composer was the film Narathan, directed by Naga Venkatesh in 2015, that featured Boys fame Nakul and Nikesha Patel in the lead. Some of his best works are from the films Maappillai, Manja Velu, Sura, Thoranai, Padikkadhavan, Arya, Pokkiri, Thirupaachi, Aanjaneya, Ezhumalai, Shajahan, and Youth, in Tamil. His numbers 'Achacho Punnagai', 'Mellinamae' and 'May Maadham' from the film Shajahan are all-time favorites of the listeners. He is known for churning out both melodies as well as peppy numbers. In Hindi, he has worked with Ram Gopal Varma in films like Drohi and Raat. He has also composed music for Morning Raga, a film based on Carnatic music.