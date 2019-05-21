Happy Birthday Mohanlal: Celebrating the Padma Bhushan awardee's towering presence in Indian cinema

Lmk May 21 2019, 2.13 pm May 21 2019, 2.13 pm

One of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema, Mohanlal celebrates his 59th birthday today. In addition to being a great actor with over 300 films to his credit, Padma Bhushan Mohanlal also commands the biggest market among all Malayalam heroes and is credited often for expanding the box office boundaries of the industry. If it was Pulimurugan in 2016 which became the first century grosser from Malayalam cinema, Lucifer this year has repeated the feat and stormed past 100 crores in worldwide gross. The film (still running) has grossed close to 130 crores totally, with the overseas space accounting for a gross of more than 50 crores (7 mil $+).

A few years back, Mohanlal similarly created a box office sensation with Drishyam (2013), a classic which has now earned a cult following throughout the country with many successful remakes. Mohanlal’s presence was a value addition in last year’s blockbuster Kayamkulam Kochunni as well. His underwhelming Odiyan is also a part of the all time Top 10 grossers from the Malayalam industry; such is his clout and box office hold.

Mohanlal is an in-demand actor in the other Indian film industries as well. He was part of the Jr NTR Telugu blockbuster Janatha Garage in 2016. He shared the screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in Jilla back in 2014. That these films did good box office numbers goes without saying! ‘Lalettan’ will be seen enacting the nation’s prime minister in Suriya’s upcoming action spectacle Kaappaan, directed by KV Anand. The box office potential of Kaappaan is immense, with the red-hot Mohanlal in the fray!

We wish this acting legend a very happy birthday and hope that he continues entertaining and inspiring us for many more years to come.