In Com Staff July 05 2019, 6.00 pm July 05 2019, 6.00 pm

Grandson of the legendary NTR and the elder brother of Junior NTR, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, celebrates his birthday today, the 5th of July. Kalyan Ram began his career in the year 2003 through a Telugu film titled as Toli Choopulone. He has had a checkered career which has seen more of flops than hits. However, the spirit with which he raises every time needs a special mention for his perseverance. He also owns a production house, which he has named in the memory of his late grandfather NTR as NTR Arts. The good looking actor is also the founder of a VFX company called Advitha Creative Studios.

Some of his blockbuster films include Athanokkade wherein he introduced Surendhar Reddy as the director under his production banner NTR Arts. Sindhu Tolani was the heroine with Ashish Vidyarthi playing an important role in the film, which was a super hit and silenced all those who criticized Kalyan Ram after his initial flops. Later on, after a couple of flops, Kalyan Ram again emerged successful with Hare Ram under his production banner directed by Harshavardhan. Priya Mani and Sindhu Tolani played the lady leads. Kalyan Ram also made Om 3 D which was said to be Indian’s first action 3 D but the film did not meet with a positive response.

Pataas was another blockbuster hit of Kalyan Ram which was released in the year 2015 under his own banner. His VFX Company Advitha Creative Studios has provided special effects for movies such as Legend, Nannaku Prematho and Krishnashtami. Presently, he is working with Tamannaah in Naa Nuvve and also with Shalini Pandey and Nivetha Thomas in an untitled film under the direction of K V Guhan. We wish the actor and producer a very happy birthday and many more to come. We also wish success to Kalyan Ram in all his endeavours!