Happy Birthday natural star Karthi, the 42 year old performer!

In Com Staff May 25 2019, 7.04 pm May 25 2019, 7.04 pm

Karthi celebrates his 42nd birthday today, the 25th of May. The second son of veteran actor Sivakumar and the younger brother of the handsome Suriya, Karthi has made a mark for himself in the film industry with his variety of roles in his career spanning more than a decade. He has acted in around twenty plus films in Tamil and has also good projects in the pipeline. Although wanted to work in the field of direction in the filmdom, Karthi forayed into acting but still nurtures the dream of calling the shots some day.

He initially worked as an assistant to ace director Mani Ratnam in the film Ayudha Ezhuthu where his elder brother Suriya was one of the leads. In fact Karthi also appeared in an uncredited role in the film. Later when director Ameer Sultan offered him the lead role in Paruthi Veeran, little did the handsome actor knew that it would be the turning point in his life. Essaying the role of a ruthless ruffian in a village, Karthi was a revelation in the film. Nobody could vouch that it is his first film as such was his intense and natural performance.

Paruthi Veeran did serve the actor in both positive and negative ways. Since he set the benchmark too high on his debut vehicle itself, people started comparing his performance in Paruthi Veeran in his subsequent films too. The audience felt that Karthi was yet to shed his body language and mannerisms of Paruthi Veeran and in fact, it took a while for the star to break that mould and be associated with his other roles. However, today, Karthi has become known for essaying any time of character, be it city based or village based in an art or a commercial film with aplomb.

Post-Paruthi Veeran, Karthi did many notable films that include Aayirathil Oruvan, Paiyaa, Naan Mahaan Alla, Siruthai, Alex Pandian, Biriyani, Madras, Komban, Thozha, Kaatru Veliyidai, Dheeran Adhigaaram Ondru and Kadaikutty Singam. In the film business, Karthi is always considered as a bankable star and has a sizeable fan following. Right now, he is doing Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaidhi, Bakkiyaraj Kannan’s film and also a film with sister-in-law Jyothika, directed by Jeethu Joseph. He is also committed to play one of the leads in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. Known for his utmost natural portrayal of roles, Karthi is here to stay and is loved by fans all over. Here is wishing the actor a very happy birthday and many more to come. We wish luck and success in all his endeavours.