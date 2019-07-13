In Com Staff July 13 2019, 3.04 pm July 13 2019, 3.04 pm

The adjective ‘versatile’ would not actually encompass when you want to describe the acting talent of The Complete Actor, Mohanlal. Such is his mastery over his craft that people who watch him perform in front of the camera are totally awed by his capability. To stay in the industry which judges your value every Friday, it is not easy to deal and this man has remained terra firma till date braving all oddities of his career. To have been born to such a star and to make a footing for oneself is a Himalayan task especially in today’s judgmental world. But Pranav Mohanlal is managing to do so with aplomb. On Saturday, the young man celebrated his 29th birthday.

Pranav made his appearance as a child artist in the film Onnaman in the year 2002 which was directed by Thampi Kannanthanam where his dad Mohanlal was also featured. He played the childhood character of his father in the film. Later, in the same year, he did a plum role in Major Ravi and Rajesh Manakara’s film Punarjani. He played a small boy who runs away from his home thinking that his parents loved his younger brother more than him. His performance in the film got him the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist. Further, on when people thought that he was going to continue in the acting field, the boy took a sabbatical of sorts and did a Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from the University of New South Wales.