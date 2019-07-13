The adjective ‘versatile’ would not actually encompass when you want to describe the acting talent of The Complete Actor, Mohanlal. Such is his mastery over his craft that people who watch him perform in front of the camera are totally awed by his capability. To stay in the industry which judges your value every Friday, it is not easy to deal and this man has remained terra firma till date braving all oddities of his career. To have been born to such a star and to make a footing for oneself is a Himalayan task especially in today’s judgmental world. But Pranav Mohanlal is managing to do so with aplomb. On Saturday, the young man celebrated his 29th birthday.
Pranav made his appearance as a child artist in the film Onnaman in the year 2002 which was directed by Thampi Kannanthanam where his dad Mohanlal was also featured. He played the childhood character of his father in the film. Later, in the same year, he did a plum role in Major Ravi and Rajesh Manakara’s film Punarjani. He played a small boy who runs away from his home thinking that his parents loved his younger brother more than him. His performance in the film got him the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist. Further, on when people thought that he was going to continue in the acting field, the boy took a sabbatical of sorts and did a Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from the University of New South Wales.
In the interim, he made a cameo appearance in Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded in 2009 in Amal Neerad’s film. It was in the year 2014 that the young man decided to step into the film world but this time in the field of direction. Pranav assisted director Jeethu Joseph in the Kamal starrer Papanasam which was actually a remake of Drishyam where his father played the lead. He also assisted Jeethu Joseph in Life of Josutty in 2015. However, the acting bug bit him and he took up the action thriller Aadhi in the year 2017 directed by his mentor Jeethu Joseph. In the same film, Pranav also wrote, sang and performed the English number Gypsy Woman. The film was a runaway hit. His second film was Irupathiyonnam Noottandu directed by Arun Gopy. He is also appearing in a guest role as young Kunjali Marakkar IV in the upcoming period film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. With a good head start into the industry, we are sure Pranav is here to stay and wish him a very happy birthday! May his endeavours turn successful!Read More