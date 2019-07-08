It is usually said that July is the birth month of creators or in other words, people born under the zodiac sign of Cancer are said to be more creative than their counterparts. In that sense, we see a lot of people belonging to the field of arts celebrating their birthdays in this month. On Monday, actress Revathy, who has won National Awards in three different capacities and is also respected for her acting chops in the industry and among the audiences, celebrated her fifty-fourth birthday. She has proved her skills not just before the camera but also behind it having directed beautiful films such as Mitr My Friend and Phir Milenge and a few segments in the films Kerala Café and Mumbai Cutting.
Revathy has acted in all the four south Indian film industries and has earned the name of a talented performer on the likes of yesteryear actresses Savithri or Bhanumathy. Director Bharathiraja was the one who found her and cast her in his film Mann Vaasanai in the year 1983. She has acted almost with all the stalwarts of the industries that include Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijayakanth, Karthik, Prabhu Ganesan, Mohan, Murali and Sathyaraj. She got married to Suresh Chandra Menon in 1986 and the duo acted in a film Pudhiya Mugam. Eventually, they got separated in the year 2013. Right now, the actress has a biological daughter Mahee through in vitro fertilization.
Revathy's notable films in Tamil are Kai Kudukkum Kai with Rajinikanth, Oru Kaidhiyin Diary, Punnagai Mannan and Thevar Magan with Kamal Haasan, Mouna Ragam, Kizhakku Vaasal and Thotta Chinungi with Karthik, Aan Paavam with Pandiarajan, Aranagetra Velai with Prabhu, Balu Mahendra's Marubadiyum, the Tamil remake of Arth and Magalir Mattum to name some. She has also worked in Malayalam Kannada, Telugu and Hindi. She has won three National Awards, one for Best Supporting actress for Thevar Magan, Best English film of the year for her directorial Mitr My Friend and also best non-feature film on family welfare for Red building where the Sun sets. Revathy is also a very socially responsible actress who has associated herself with many important causes of society. Here is wishing Revathy a very happy birthday and many more to come!