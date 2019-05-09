Happy Birthday Sai Pallavi: She dazzled with her unconventional smile!

In Com Staff May 09 2019, 5.30 pm May 09 2019, 5.30 pm

Sai Pallavi broke into the film horizon a few years ago with her debut in the blockbuster Malayalam film Premam. Her unconventional looks, dazzling smile, a very very relatable pimply face and the liveliest of voices have brought her close to the audiences who feel that she is one among them and not just a star who shines far away in the humongous sky. Her portrayal of Malar teacher in the Alphonse Puthren directorial Premam, opened up her path for a bright future that is pregnant with loads of love and affection from the audiences. Today, the talented actress celebrates her 27th birthday.

Hailing from the hills of Kothagiri, in Tamil Nadu, this smart girl went on to complete her Bachelors in Medicine from the Tbilisi State Medical University from Georgia. She has remained a very passionate dancer and appeared in a dance reality show “Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhu Deva” on Vijay TV, but could not win the title. Later on, she made amends for not winning the title in the grooviest number of all times, 'Rowdy Baby' from Maari 2, which has an unbelievable number in terms of views on YouTube.

Currently waiting for her next release NGK in Tamil, where Suriya plays her screen husband in a Selvaraghavan directorial, this young girl has come a long way. Known to be very choosy about her roles, Sai Pallavi is a popular name across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. She has signed Virata Parvam in Telugu directed by Venu Udugula. In a field that has its preference to the imports from the North of the Vindhyas, Sai Pallavi has stood her ground for her uniqueness in terms of beauty, talent and a great vivacious voice. And we wish the actor a very happy birthday! May your tribe increase!