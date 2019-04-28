Happy birthday Samantha Akkineni, a long standing actress in the southern industry!

Siddarthsrinivas April 28 2019, 11.16 am April 28 2019, 11.16 am

Making her way into the Tamil and Telugu industry in one go with Gautham Menon’s Ye Maaya Chesave/Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, a cute and pretty girl from Pallavaram, Chennai made the right noises as the new angel on the block. Slowly finding herself in many interesting Telugu biggies, and then making her way steadily into the Tamil industry, Samantha caught the attention of many and won herself a big load of fans. Early in her career, Samantha was blessed to be paired with big stars such as NTR, Mahesh Babu, Nani and others.

In the years between 2012 and 2014, Samantha was a part of many blockbusters including SS Rajamouli’s Eega, Pawan Kalyan’s Attarintiki Daaredi, Nagarjuna – Naga Chaitanya’s Manam and Thalapathy Vijay’s Kaththi. It was indeed a dream phase of her career, which catapulted her to the big stage, as she bagged tons of projects with good roles to play. This was when the actress connected with the masses and was established as a household name.

With other blockbusters such as Theri, Mersal, Rangasthalam, Mahanati and Irumbu Thirai, Samantha’s career kept going from strength to strength, with her ever-increasing fan base being given more reasons to celebrate.

However, after her marriage to star scion Naga Chaitanya which took place in October 2017, Samantha has looked to take on projects which provide a platform for her acting capabilities. U Turn, Super Deluxe and the recent Majili have all been great examples of how the actress is shaping up the latter part of her career in a path packed with quality over quantity. Samantha now has her solo comedy entertainer O Baby and the Telugu remake of 96 in hand; two films which look very promising for a successful run at the box office.

We wish the gorgeous actress a very happy birthday, hoping for more big treats from her in the near future!