SJ Suryah is a multifaceted personality, who has worked in different capacities in the film world. Although he wanted to become an actor, he started his film career with direction and, eventually fulfilled his wish of becoming an actor as well. He has worked with director Vasanth and Sabapathy as assistants. He made his debut as a director with Vaali in 1999, which featured Ajith in dual roles. This film is highly significant in the career of Ajith, as it showcased the villainy nature of his profile and the handsome actor had essayed the negative character very well. Today, in Kollywood, the name SJ Suryah is an important one in both direction and acting. The talented technician celebrates his birthday.

The film Vaali also had Simran and Jyothika and the characterization of Jyothika was very different and fresh. The film recorded a huge success announcing the arrival of a director who was here to stay. After Vaali, Suryah directed Kushi with Vijay and Jyothika. This film again was a humongous hit. Suryah’s dominance in his craft was revealed in the way the film was made. The entire storyline was revealed in the first frame of the movie. Despite that, the director was able to weave an interesting film. Such was his prowess. Subsequently, he made films like New in 2004, in which Suryah made a coup of sorts when he brought in AR Rahman to compose the music for this film. The songs were super-duper hits that added to the positives of the film. Suryah made his debut in acting through New.