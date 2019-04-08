Happy Birthday stylish star Allu Arjun; 3 exciting films to follow

Lmk April 08 2019, 1.39 pm April 08 2019, 1.39 pm

Stylish Star Allu Arjun celebrates his 36th birthday on Monday and his fans and the Telugu industry have been sending their best wishes to him since midnight. Allu Arjun is one of the prominent Tollywood heroes to have a good market outside the core Telugu market too. His fan following in Kerala is humongous. He is well known in Tamil Nadu and North India too. The star’s fantastic dance moves, charm and style sense, energy in action scenes and attitude while delivering ferocious punchlines have all endeared him to the masses. He is also known to be a good samaritan indulging in many charity activities.

On his birthday, the makers of his next 3 films released special posters to add to the excitement. Trivikram, Sukumar and Sriram Venu will be directing these films; the star’s 19th, 20th and 21st (titled Icon) respectively. Leading production houses like Haarika Hassine, Geetha Arts, Mythri Movie Makers and Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations will be bankrolling these films.

It is also known now that the extremely popular Rashmika Mandanna will be pairing up with Allu Arjun in his film with Sukumar. The young Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade sensation couldn’t hide her excitement while wishing the star on Twitter.Allu Arjun’s upcoming lineup comprises films with varied directors who are sure to show him in a different light. For a star who likes to be versatile, this lineup couldn’t have been more fitting. We wish him the very best on his happy birthday and a great year ahead.