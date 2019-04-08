image
Happy Birthday stylish star Allu Arjun; 3 exciting films to follow

Happy Birthday stylish star Allu Arjun; 3 exciting films to follow

Trivikram, Sukumar and Sriram Venu will be directing Allu Arjun in his next three films respectively

