In Com Staff July 23 2019, 1.15 pm July 23 2019, 1.15 pm

The handsome hunk Suriya celebrates his birthday today, the 23rd of July. Loved by women and adored by family audiences, Suriya - the eldest son of veteran actor Sivakumar, began his film journey with director Vasanth’s Nerukku Naer, in 1997, where his co-star was Vijay. In this twenty-two year career, the actor has made a name for himself, as someone who is very hardworking and sincere and gives in his 200% for each project. In this two decade-plus period, Suriya has worked in more than forty films with his share of hits and misses but every project of his screams of tremendous sincerity and dedication, regardless of the content. On his birthday, let us visit some of his memorable films.

Director Bala’s Nandha made the film world and the audiences take this actor seriously. This film portrayed Suriya as an angry young man who was sent to Juvenile Prison at an early age, for murdering his dad. Mounam Pesiyadhae’s Gowtham was someone who was against love but ends up falling for a girl, only to realize it was a wrong call. Gautham Menon’s Kaakha Kaakha was an important film in Suriya’s film journey, where he played the handsome encounter specialist Anbuchelvan, who loses his sweetheart to his detractors. The film was also known for the terrific chemistry that he shared with his then-girlfriend and present wife - Jyothika. Later, Suriya once again worked with Bala in Pithamagan, where the actor scored brownie points over Vikram with his fun-loving, easy-going conman's role. Sasisankar’s Perazhagan saw Suriya in a rural hunchback and an urban angry man’s role and the hard work that he had put in for his characters was quite evident.

Gautham Menon’s Vaaranam Aayiram in the year 2008, showcased Suriya in dual roles, of a father and son. The film paved way for an increased fan base for the actor. Then came director Hari’s Singam, which fetched Suriya a superb commercial hit. His character Durai Singam in the film has become an iconic one and its success made the director come out with Singam 2 and 3. KV Anand’s Ayan was one more film of Suriya's that made the makers laugh all their way to the bank. A tightly made commercial thriller dealing with smuggling, Ayan cemented the position of the star as a trade-friendly one. Suriya again teamed up with K V Anand for Maattrraan in 2012, where he played conjoined twins. This film had an interesting storyline with a serious message. In 2016, Suriya worked in three roles for Vikram K Kumar’s 24, a time travel tale interestingly spun. For the first time in his career, he had donned an antagonist's role too.

Suriya's journey then arrived at Selvaraghavan's NGK, which was released recently. And the actor is awaiting KV Anand's Kaappaan, soon. In all, the name Suriya brings with it a feel-good factor for all sections of the audience, which reiterates just one fact - "SURIYA HAS ARRIVED IN STYLE!" Happy birthday Suriya!