In Com Staff July 23 2019, 5.55 pm July 23 2019, 5.55 pm

Today (July 23) being the birthday of the handsome Suriya, let us revisit some of the popular characters the actor has donned in his illustrious twenty-two-year career. Today’s Kollywood sees the actor as someone who is bankable and associated with quality content. Suriya has worked with various directors in his stint, including the likes of Bala, Gautham Menon, Mani Ratnam, Ameer Sultan, Hari, K V Anand, Venkat Prabhu, AR Murugadoss and Selvaraghavan. With Hari, Suriya has worked in a record of five movies. These directors and others have brought out the various dimensions of the actor, which has worked perfectly for his growth. On the account of his birthday, we check out the five most popular characters that the Aaru actor has essayed so far. In fact, it is difficult to choose and we have done our best!

The Anbuchelvan of Kaakha Kaakha, directed by Gautham Menon, was a well-etched out role that fit perfectly on Suriya. As an encounter cop, he brought out the various shades of his role very well. As a smart and sincere cop, who is torn between his profession and love, Suriya was perfect and earned many fans. Although in Bala’s Pithamagan Vikram was in a mute role that is high on grunts, it was Suriya’s Shakthi who took care of making the film lighter. In fact, people who followed him very keenly were pleasantly surprised by the fact that the actor had let his hair down and was completely uninhibited.

Vaaranam Aayiram’s Krishnan and Suriya brought out the lover boy in the actor. As the elder father and the young son, Suriya brought out the differences between the characters. He was armed with three heroines in the form of Simran, Sameera Reddy and Ramya and this film of Gautham Menon's is a treat to remember, especially the scene where he expresses his love to Sameera in a train with a guitar in hand. Every girl wished that there would be someone like Suriya, who would fall in love with them.

Sanjay Ramaswamy from AR Murugadoss’s Ghajini was one suave, debonair and ultra-stylish businessman, who fell head-over-heels with a wannabe model. Later, the transformation that he undergoes to become an Anterograde Amnesiac patient to avenge his lover’s death was remarkable. It gave Suriya an everlasting and unforgettable image. In 2016, Suriya teamed up with director Vikram Kumar for the time travel tale - 24, that witnessed him in three roles Aathreya, Manikandan and Sethuraman, of which Suriya himself had felt that playing the cunning Aathreya was the most difficult. This film demonstrated that Suriya is up for new narratives and refreshing content.