Happy Birthday Thala: From En Veedu En Kanavar to Ner Konda Paarvai, Ajith Kumar has seen it all!

May 1 may be known as International Labour Day for the entire world but in Tamil Nadu, it is a very important day for a different reason. May 1 marks the birthday of a much-loved hero Ajith Kumar who was born on this day 47 years earlier. He is fondly called as Thala by his numerous fans all over the world. The fan following that this actor enjoys is something phenomenal and skyrocketing. This despite the fact that the actor had disbanded all his fan clubs and association a few years ago.

It is difficult to come up in any field and it gets harder especially in the film industry where the cutthroat competition is ever on the high. And when you don’t have any godfather or a family in the cinema to support you, it gets extremely difficult. Ajith had neither a godfather in the industry nor was he from a filmi background. Whatever position he is in today, it is only and only because of his hard work and commitment and nothing else. Starting his career way back in 1990 in an uncredited role in En Veedu En Kanavar, Ajith’s first film was Amaravathi in 1993 where he played the lead.

This was followed by many films with different directors and heroines. While a few were hits, many were misses. The right break came to this handsome hero in Vasanth’s Aasai when the industry sat up and wondered in awe who this man was. Kaadhal Kottai is one film that lent a good name to the actor. The film ran for more than a year and had won many awards. This was followed by notable films such as Ullasam, Kaadhal Mannan, Vaali, Amarkalam, Mugavaree, Kandukondein Kandukondein, Mankatha, Aarambam and the last released Viswasam.

It was at the sets of Amarkalam that Ajith met his wife Shalini and the duo got married. They have 11-year-old Anoushka and four-year-old Aadvik. Ajith is known more for his benevolent nature and his decision to not interact with media. A quiet person, he has recovered from many injuries and surgeries. He is also said to be a great cook and his hospitality is felt by those who are working with him in films. An avid racer and a keen aeromodeller, he was brought on board Madras Institute of Technology in the capacity of Helicopter Test Pilot and UAV Systems Adviser to help the students launch Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

On the professional front, Ajith has completed his 59th film Nerkonda Paarvai which would hit the screens in August. Enjoying such a glowing career, humongous love and affection from fans, Ajith will be celebrating his birthday today, the 1st of May. We wish the actor a very very happy birthday and many more to come.