Happy birthday Trisha: The 96' girl is celebrating her 36th birthday!

In Com Staff May 04 2019, 1.14 pm May 04 2019, 1.14 pm

It’s the 4th of May today and is very special for all of Trisha’s fans as the smart actress celebrates her 36th birthday today. This Chennai girl started her career in the modelling industry having won Ms Madras in the year 1999. This beauty pageant title served as an access card into the film industry for this svelte actress who hit her 59 films across various film industries. When it is difficult for a male actor himself to sustain for more than a dozen odd films, we need to give it to Trisha who has held her fort for the past two decades and still going strong.

Her first Kollywood entry as a peripheral actor was in the 1999 film Jodi where Simran played the lead. As a heroine, she was discovered by Ameer in Mounam Pesiyadhae in 2002. She was quite confident featuring opposite Suriya in the film. It was director Hari’s Saami which paved way for her entry into the hearts of Tamil audiences. Her role as the innocent girl Bhuvana was cute and she did a good job too. From someone with two left feet, Trisha has transformed into someone with agile moves.

In a career spanning more than two decades, the actress has got her hits and misses. She was also in the eye of many a storm, both professional and personal. She was engaged to Varun Manian, an industrialist from Chennai after courting him for a while. But the engagement broke for reasons best known to the couple. Whenever there is a fall, this iron lady rose from it doubly strong. Last year Trisha captivated hearts with a subdued and beautiful performance as Jaanu in Premkumar directorial 96 where she played her cards well with the talented Vijay Sethupathi. This year, she has quite a few films that would bring out the best from this ever young actress. Wishing Trisha a very happy birthday and lots of success in future!