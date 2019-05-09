Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: The Arjun Reddy star turns 30

In Com Staff May 09 2019, 1.04 pm May 09 2019, 1.04 pm

For all those audiences who were seeking a fresh face with a rugged look on screen, their search ended with the hot and ruthless good-looking Vijay Deverakonda. Today, the star celebrates his 30th birthday. Although he had featured in a few films earlier, it was his portrayal as the man with anger management issues in the Sandeep Vanga directorial Arjun Reddy that catapulted the actor into stratospheric heights in name and fame. Playing Dr Arjun Reddy in the film, Vijay Deverakonda brought alive the status of many contemporary men who face such issues day in and day out.

Arjun Reddy also threw open the actor widely to audiences across various states and his popularity soared after the film. To track his career trajectory, Vijay’s first film was the comedy Nuvvila directed by Ravi Babu in the year 2011. He followed this with a supporting role in the coming of age drama Yevade Subrahmanyam in 2015. It was also the superhit comedy drama Pelli Choopulu in the year 2016 that garnered the actor recognition. Other commercial successes of Vijay Devarekonda are Mahanati, Geetha Govindam and Taxiwaala, in 2018. Some of them have earned the distinction of becoming highest grossers of Telugu cinema.

Wanting to test the waters in Kollywood, Deverakonda made his debut in Anand Shankar’s directorial NOTA but sadly the film sank without a trace. Since then, the actor has retracted from the Tamil skies and is waiting for the right script to make it emphatic in the Tamil industry too. For now, the actor is awaiting his next release Dear Comrade, in Telugu, directed by Bharat Kamma, in which he is co-starring with his Geetha Govindam pair Rashmika Mandanna and also Shruthi Ramachandran. The film is in its post production phase and would soon be ready to hit the screens. We wish the actor a very happy birthday and immense success in all his endeavors!