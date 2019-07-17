In Com Staff July 17 2019, 5.44 pm July 17 2019, 5.44 pm

It is an important day in the life of actor and producer Vishnu Vishal, who celebrates his birthday today, the 17th of July. Vishnu Vishal’s entry into films was accidental. Son of a police officer - Ramesh Kudawla, Vishnu Vishal’s main aim was to be a cricketer, who would play for his country. But destiny had its say and an injury sustained while playing had made the young man immobile for a while, which made his career path detour to films. His first film was the much loved Vennila Kabbadi Kuzhu by Suseenthiran, where his portrayal of an underdog player earned him many brownie points.

Further on, Vishnu Vishal has done films like Bale Pandiya, Sudha Kongara’s Drohi, Kulla Nari Koottam, Neerparavai, Mundasupatti, Indru Netru Naalai, Velainnu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran and the 2018's super hit Ratchasan. He also turned producer with director Ezhil’s Velainnu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran and Kathanayagan. He got married to his childhood sweetheart Rajini Natarajan in the year 2011 but the couple divorced in 2018. They also have a son Aryan, who was born in 2017. Right now Vishnu Vishal has a few films in various stages of production, like Jagajala Killadi directed by Ezhil, Indru Netru Naalai 2 and also an untitled film VV 18, written by Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Sanjay, brother of actor Vikranth.