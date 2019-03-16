Harikrishnan to be the hero in Pa Ranjith's next production venture

Pa Ranjith is known for his directorial ventures such as Attakathi, Madras, Kabali and Kaala. In fact, the Tamil film industry looked at him in awe when he managed to convince the superstar Rajinikanth to feature in his third film as a director. But subsequently, his using the star to shove his ideologies did not go well with the audience and his films Kabali and Kaala failed to reap in the moolah that a superstar film would usually amass. However, Ranjith decided to turn producer and has bankrolled the much-loved film of last year Pariyerum Perumal that featured Kathir and Anandhi.

The film gave him the financial gain too and the Dalit crusader is bankrolling his second production titled Irandaam Ulaga Porin Kadaisi Gundu that has Attakathi Dinesh as the hero under the direction of Athiyan Athirai. Now we have some exclusive information on this third production venture. Our sources say that he has firmed up the hero for his third film as a producer. “Harikrishnan will be the hero for Pa Ranjith’s third production film”. Hari Krishnan is better known fondly as Johnny from the character that he has played in Ranjith’s second film Madras. Ranjith produces his film under the banner of Neelam Productions.

He is also foraying into Bollywood as a director and will be making the biopic of Birsa Munda the important tribal revolutionary leader. Ishaan Kattar, brother of Shahid Kapoor will be doing the titular role. Producer Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishore Arora will be bankrolling this biopic.