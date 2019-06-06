In Com Staff June 06 2019, 11.51 pm June 06 2019, 11.51 pm

Although Harish Kalyan had acted in a few films, it was his Bigg Boss appearance that took the actor closer to people. Post his Bigg Boss stint, he acted in debutant director Elan’s Pyar Prema Kaadhal with fellow Bigg Boss contender Raiza Wilson and the film had earned decent reviews. Now, after committing to few films and currently working in them, the handsome actor is once again said to be in talks to do Elan’s next movie to be produced by Amma Creations T Siva.

Our sources close to the film tell us, “Harish Kalyan has been approached to do the lead in Elan’s next film. This project will be bankrolled by T Siva from Amma Creations. Since Elan and Harish Kalyan have a good rapport, it became easy for the director to approach Harish and tell him the story. The actor has also liked the script but is yet to sign on the dotted line”. There are also speculations that a popular heroine and music composer have been approached for this yet to be titled project. An official announcement is expected to be made soon with further details about the cast and crew.