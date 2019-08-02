In Com Staff August 02 2019, 8.52 pm August 02 2019, 8.52 pm

Harish Kalyan seems to be one such actor, who always remains the talk of the town. This Bigg Boss contestant was quick to earn fame and while his movies have not exactly been box office hits, the actor has shown a lot of potential in his latest releases. It is already known that he is busy with quite a few projects, currently. It was confirmed a while back that although Harish is busy with other projects, he would still be working on a new project with director Sasi. Now, our little birdies have informed us that this film has Prasanna Kumar as the music composer. It has also been revealed by them that this film may see a release in OCTOBER!

Speaking to us, our sources said, “Harish Kalyan’s film with Sasi has music by Prasanna Kumar of Pichaikkaran fame and the makers are eyeing an October release.” Other details regarding this film are yet to be out. Let’s hope the makers will give out an official announcement soon. Even the genre of the film is not known yet and thus fans are anxious to get more updates about this yet-to-be-titled project. Reports state that the film will be bankrolled by Balaji Kapa, under the banner of Madhav Media. The same media house had also earlier produced Harish Kalyan's Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum. Although the film turned out to be a flop, audiences sure fell for Harish’s cute antics and chocolate boy image.