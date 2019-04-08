Harish Kalyan’s next with director Sanjay Bharathi titled Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale

Lmk April 08 2019, 4.25 pm April 08 2019, 4.25 pm

Harish Kalyan’s recent films like Pyaar Prema Kaadhal and Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum have had interesting titles which immediately caught the attention of the audience due to their quirky factor. Similarly, his next film with debut director Sanjay Bharathi has been titled Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale (DRN). It’ll be a fun entertainer targeted at all age groups of audience. Harish plays a character who believes in astrology and horoscopes, hence this title.

The director of the film Sanjay Bharathi opened up to us briefly about the film.“Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale will have all mainstream entertainment elements for the audience. There will be two heroines and other popular actors; we would be announcing them one by one. I’ve assisted director Vijay in 3 films - Devi, Vanamagan and his upcoming Watchman. I look up to him as my guru. My father (director Santhana Bharathi, who had directed Kamal Haasan’s classic films like Guna and Mahanadhi) is also a big influence in my career choices. I’ve done ad films before this film debut”, said Sanjay.

Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale will have Ghibran’s music. Harish’s recent films have had fantastic songs and the expectations from this one are also high. DRN will be produced by Sree Gokulam Movies, the banner behind blockbuster Malayalam movies such as Pazhasi Raja and Kayamkulam Kochunni. This will be their 2nd Tamil film after Kamal Haasan’s Thoongavanam. DRN will get into active shoot mode by the end of this month. It must be noted that director Sanjay Bharathi had also acted in films such as Masss and Kootathil Oruthan.