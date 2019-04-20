Harish Kalyan's special role in Nani's Jersey surprises audience, here's what he has to say

Abhishek Singh April 20 2019, 7.55 pm April 20 2019, 7.55 pm

Nani's latest release, Jersey has won the hearts of the audience as the film has opened to highly positive reviews. The overwhelming reports from the audience have given the film, an upper hand at the box office and shows have been increased over the weekend. This Gowtham Tinnanuri directorial has Shraddha Srinath playing the female lead with Anirudh Ravichander scoring the music. For all those who saw Jersey for the first time in the theatres, had a surprise awaiting them. Yes, the young and promising Kollywood star Harish Kalyan was seen in an interesting role in the film that took the audience by pleasant surprise.

Harish Kalyan made it official on his Twitter handle about his participation in the film. His micro-blogging page and reviews are filled with heavy rush of praises for the powerful role he has played. Talking about his role in the film through an official statement, the Pyaar Prema Kaadhal actor said, "This is completely unexpected and I never imagined my role would be noted and appreciated to such an extent. To find the love of audiences over there puts me in an emotional state of happiness. When I got the role, I could feel it’s substantiality, but never thought that its reach would be so much of vastness. What’s more surprising is some of the reputed directors and technicians calling me up and congratulating me on this role. I thank each and everyone, especially my friend Nani for having me in this film. I am so happy that the film has turned to be a wowing hit by winning critical acclaims and having fabulous box office reports as well."

As for his Kollywood commitment, Harish Kalyan will soon start shooting for his next, titled, Dhanusu Rasi Neyargale, that marks the directorial debut of Sanjay Bharathi, son of veteran director and actor, Santhana Bharathi, who owns cult classics like Guna and Mahanathi to his credit.