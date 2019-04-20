image
  3. Regional
Harish Kalyan's special role in Nani's Jersey surprises audience, here's what he has to say

Regional

Harish Kalyan's special role in Nani's Jersey surprises audience, here's what he has to say

"I never imagined my role would be noted and appreciated to such an extent," says Harish Kalyan.

back
Anirudh RavichanderEntertainmentGowtham TinnanuriHarish KalyanJersyNaniPyaar Prema KaadhalregionalShraddha SrinathTrending In South
nextThalapathy Vijay will do a film for Super Good Films very soon, actor Jiiva confirms!

within