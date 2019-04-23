In Com Staff April 23 2019, 10.08 pm April 23 2019, 10.08 pm

Produced by Surekha Nyapati, Thumbaa is a multilingual film being made in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. It is a fantasy adventure comedy directed by Harish Ram for whom this is his maiden directorial. Thumbaa has a lot of newcomers besides known faces too. Darshan who was seen in Arunraja Kamaraj’s Kanaa will be playing the lead while Keerthy Pandian, daughter of veteran actor Arun Pandian is debuting with Thumbaa. The music front of Thumbaa is quite impressive with three composers taking charge of songs.

Anirudh, Vivek-Merwin and Santhosh Dhayanidhi compose songs while Dhayanidhi alone will be responsible for the background score. The latest we have on this project is about its release date. Sources aver, “Thumbaa team is considering the release of the film on May 10 as it is the vacation time”. Since it is an action adventure fantasy film, releasing it during the vacation time seems the most appropriate. On the other hand, Vishal starrer Ayogya has also booked its berth for May 10.

Harish Ram directorial Thumbaa to take on Vishal's Ayogya on May 10?

The unit of Thumbaa had released an innovative trailer a few weeks ago that caught the attention of the audience. The unit has invested a lot of money on the CG work and the trailer that was out, had a tigress in CG. Apparently the film is all about a tigress Thumbaa and its adventure. The film also said to have monkeys, deer, frogs, squirrels, elephants and other animals in CG which is sure to humor the children. It has been a while we got to see a film catering only to children and Thumbaa is expected to fill in that void.