Lmk April 03 2019, 8.55 pm April 03 2019, 8.55 pm

The tall, hunky and handsome Harish Uthaman is one of the prominent villain actors in Tamil - Telugu cinema. He has been a part of big films in both the industries and established a good base for himself over the past few years. Harish will be seen next as a hockey coach in this week’s big Tamil release Natpe Thunai, starring Hiphop Tamizha Adhi in the lead role. It’s not the usual negative role that one associates him with. In an exclusive interview with us, Harish says that he wants to stay away from cliched negative roles and create a new path for himself.

The actor said, “In Natpe Thunai, the final 30 minutes of hockey action will be a big highlight. The team has shot it with all the grandeur possible. We waited a long time for the right stadium to shoot in, and finally found one in Chennai. Since I play a hockey coach, I got familiar with the rules and terms of hockey. I don’t have hockey scenes as such but still took the effort to learn the basics. My role would be connected with the main play.”

Harish Uthaman raves about Natpe Thunai's grand hockey finale

Harish elaborated further on the kind of roles that he wants to take up henceforth. “The Telugu industry opened up to me only after seeing my Tamil films. I’m consciously trying to stay away from the usual villain roles now. Once I start picking more diverse roles in Tamil and Malayalam, Telugu makers will also get some fresh ideas to utilize me as an actor," signed off Harish.

Harish has also committed himself to the Amala Paul starrer Cadaver in which she plays a forensic pathologist.