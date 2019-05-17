Harish Verma trashes rumours about Dila Mereya and it's clash with Bharat

In Com Staff May 17 2019, 3.11 pm May 17 2019, 3.11 pm

Just a few days ago, we saw Amrinder Gill sharing the look from his upcoming movie. Not only did the actor share his look but also gave out the release date as 7th June 2019. He looked young and quite dashing in the role of Garry Randhawa and fans got excited to know more about the movie. This movie is the one with Harish Verma and Roopi Gill which was to release on 8th February but got delayed.

A rumour that is currently doing rounds is that the movie will now release on 5th June 2019 and would be clashing with Salman Khan’s Bharat. The title was also hoaxed as Dila Mereya. In an exclusive conversation with Ghaint Punjab, actor Harish Verma shared, "There is nothing that is yet finalized for the movie and there would be an official announcement soon."

Unaware about the change in release date and the title, Harish promised to update us with the latest developments soon.

View this post on Instagram ☀️ A post shared by Harish Verma (@harishverma_) on May 5, 2019 at 8:08pm PDT

As for the title, he revealed that Dila Mereya was one of the titles that were being considered but it hasn't been finalized as yet. This movie is directed by Sukh Sanghera and has Amrinder Gill, Harish Verma, Roopi Gill, and Rubina Bajwa in pivotal roles. Under the banner of Rhythm Boyz entertainment, it is slated for release on 7th June 2019. This release date was not only shared by Amrinder Gill but all other team members also. But now when these rumours are afloat we are just waiting for the official announcement from the team.

Also, if they change the release date now, it would be a head-on collision with Salman Khan’s Bharat which would not only affect the footfall but also the number of screens that the movie would get. Not even a month is left for the release of the movie and there is no official announcement by the makers. Seems like the team has some special strategy for this one. But we hope they are well planned this time unlike what happened with Ashkhe last year. Due to lack of promotion, the movie didn't fare well but had the potential to mint a lot at the box office.