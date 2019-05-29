Harrdy Sandhu ventures into the fitness industry with the launch of the gyms in Punjab

In Com Staff May 29 2019, 7.35 pm May 29 2019, 7.35 pm

Fitness lovers in the city have a reason to rejoice as Anytime Fitness, the world`s largest gym chain, announced the launch of their second gym in the city last week. Located at Sector 32-A, Ludhiana, Anytime Fitness is set to serve to the health conscious residents of Ludhiana for 19 hours a day 7 days of the week. Equipped with world class equipment, the gym also provides one key access globally.

The gym is Harrdy Sandhu`s venture along with Avadh Nagpal, Naveen Grover and Manu Grover who are the multiple franchise owners of Anytime Fitness. It is a visionary project by Harrdy Sandhu, a former cricketer, a fitness freak who aims to transform the health scenario of the city. After the much successful functioning of Anytime Fitness in Saraba Nagar, sector 32 – A becomes the second outlet in the city where the gym will open paths for a healthy living. Currently, there are 75 existing Anytime Fitness open clubs in India with some key locations being Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Chennai.

Speaking at the launch, Harrdy Sandhu said, “Ludhiana has always been a top on my list of favourite cities. We are super thrilled to be launching our second gym here today. This city has a lot of potentials when it comes to fitness enthusiast and it will just keep growing. Therefore, it is a compelling opportunity to be investing in the fitness industry here. At Anytime Fitness, high emphasis will be given to the fact that each member is unique in his/her body type and a fitness goal will be designed for each member to achieve more than what they desire.”

Manu Grover, the Partner, Anytime Fitness Ludhiana, said, “The launch of our second gym in Ludhiana, is a matter of great pleasure to us. Today is the age of stress and lack of physical activity for a major chunk of our young working population. Fitness and a healthy lifestyle are absolute essentials for a joyful, healthy living. Yet people lack the specialized knowledge, the facilities and an individually defined regime that will help them achieve it. This is where Anytime Fitness will come as a guide and space where all your fitness needs are fulfilled.”

Anytime Fitness is a premium fitness gym offering world-class fitness centre offers facilities for cardio, strength training, weight training, functional training, pilates, and more. It will also fitness classes such as yoga, bhangra, Zumba to name a few. So what are you waiting for? Pledge for good health and visit Anytime Fitness to lead a fitter life.