Has AR Rahman signed Vikram’s epic Mahavir Karna?

Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming magnum opus Mahavir Karna is turning out to be a hugely interesting project in the Indian pipeline. According to writer Jeyamohan’s latest blog, the film will be rolled out as a Tamil-Telugu-Hindi bilingual with names from all across the nation.

Jeyamohan has also said that the film will have music by AR Rahman, who will be back scoring for a Vikram film after his lovely soundtrack for the actor’s ‘I’ which was directed by Shankar.

The team is also on the lookout for a popular Hollywood actor to essay the role of Bheema. Though it sounds quite puzzling to see a foreign face play such an important character, it might be a move to make it accessible for the overseas audiences through this addition. Shah Rukh Khan’s visual effects studio Red Chillies VFX, who is currently being appreciated for their impressive work in the star’s Zero, has been roped in to work on the special effects and graphics work for the film.

The makers of Mahavir Karna recently conducted a pooja for the film, with which they have begun the extensive pre-production process. Vikram is expected to start shooting for this much-awaited biggie by the second quarter of 2019.