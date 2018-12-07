image
Saturday, December 8th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Has AR Rahman signed Vikram’s epic Mahavir Karna?

Regional

Has AR Rahman signed Vikram’s epic Mahavir Karna?

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   December 07 2018, 11.20 pm
back
AR RahmanEntertainmentJeyamohanMahavir KarnaregionalVikram
nextGopichand on board the Telugu remake of 96?
ALSO READ

AR Rahman confirms return to Mollywood with Prithviraj’s Aadujeevitham

Sarvam Thaala Mayam : GV Prakash and AR Rahman pick the last weekend of the year!

Thalapathy63: Yogi Babu strikes his third successive film with Vijay