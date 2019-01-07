image
Monday, January 7th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Has Aravinda Sametha's success landed Thaman his next big ticket film?

Regional

Has Aravinda Sametha's success landed Thaman his next big ticket film?

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   January 07 2019, 6.21 pm
back
Allu ArjunAravinda Samethajr ntrThamanTrivikram
nextNithya Menen is raring to kickstart the Jayalalithaa biopic
ALSO READ

Allu Arjun quickly signs two projects after a long break

Allu Arjun and leading director eye to strike a hat trick

Geetha Govindam director to join forces with the 'Stylish Star' next?