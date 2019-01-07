Has Aravinda Sametha's success landed Thaman his next big ticket film?

It is now a well-known fact that stylish star Allu Arjun will be teaming up with the blockbuster director Trivikram for his next film, touted to be a chilled out entertainer on the lines of the Bollywood flick Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. This will be the third time that the actor and the director are joining hands, after Julayi and S/O Sathyamurthy. Making the scene merrier, Tollywood birdies are now stating that Thaman has been signed to compose music for this much-awaited project.

The main reason behind this acquisition is after Thaman’s involvement for the director’s earlier film Aravinda Sametha which starred Jr NTR. As the actor lost his father during the shoot of the film, Thaman was not only active in the delayed process but also provided a lot of moral support to the actor-director duo. NTR even mentioned the same during the audio launch of the film.

With not many biggies in hand but for Akhil’s Mr Majnu, this new project would give Thaman a lot of confidence and light up his career graph once again. With Kiara Advani being in consideration to play the female lead here, we can expect some exciting announcements from the production house Haarika and Haasine creations in the near future.