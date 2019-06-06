In Com Staff June 06 2019, 8.38 am June 06 2019, 8.38 am

Chiyaan Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram is all set to make his acting debut with Adithya Varma, the Tamil remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. It is already known that the film was completed long back, however, since the producers were not happy with the product, the decision to re-shoot was taken. Now, rumours were rife that the newbie actor Dhruv Vikram has signed his second film, to be directed by Vijay who has earlier made two films - Deiva Thirumagal and Thaandavam with Dhruv's dad Vikram. However, turns out there is no truth to these speculations. Yuvraaj, who is a part of Dhruv and Chiyaan's PR team took to Twitter and clarified that these rumours are baseless.

He stated that Dhruv Vikram has not signed any project with director Vijay and urged media people to not spread such false news and rather confirm with the PR team or with the actors' manager before carrying such articles. Reports state that the second film for Dhruv will be announced shortly, after his Adithya Varma releases. He is, in fact, in the process of reading scripts for the same. Meanwhile, the makers of Adithya Varma announced that the film’s shoot has been completed and it is currently in post-production. Earlier, director Bala’s version of Arjun Reddy's remake, titled Varmaa, was scheduled to release in March but the film was scrapped. Only Dhruv Vikram was kept for the remake from Bala’s film version among the actors and composer Radhan was retained among the technicians.