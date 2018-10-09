Has Karthi finalized his next film post Dev?

Karthi is on the verge of completing the shoot of his upcoming romantic entertainer Dev. With Rakul Preet Singh as the heroine, the film has been shot across many locales such as Ukraine, Kullu Manali and Chennai. While it was initially planned as a Christmas release, the makers are now looking forward to bring it forward by the end of January next year.

But even before he finishes this film, Karthi has been listening to a lot of scripts from various directors across the industry. But now, he has finalised his next with director Jeethu Joseph of Drishyam fame. Viacom18 will be bankrolling this new film along with Suriya's home banner 2D Entertainment.

Jeethu is now working on the final stages of his Bollywood debut The Body - a murder mystery starring Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor and Vedhika. The film is a remake of the Spanish thriller of the same name, which went on to become a huge blockbuster in the root country.

The Karthi - Jeethu Joseph project will go on floors in the first quarter of 2019. The rest of the cast and crew will be finalised by the end of this year, with further details coming out soon.