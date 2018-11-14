Has Rajamouli picked this charming young lady for RRR?

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is getting set to start the shoot for his next film RRR which will go on floors on Monday. The team will begin their journey with an action scene which is to be shot at a specially erected aluminum factory set in Hyderabad.

RRR is said to feature three female leads. While one of them will be an American actress, Rajamouli will pick two trending Indian names to play the love interests of the actors – Ram Charan and NTR. And the latest tidbit coming by is that Rajamouli has opted for Rashmika Mandanna, after watching her impressive performances in Chalo and Geetha Govindam. Though we are still unsure as to who she will be paired up with, her inclusion in the project looks very positive now.

Initially, there were reports flowing around that Samantha or Keerthy Suresh would be a part of the project, but there has been no word on it yet.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the film’s title RRR is not just about the names of the three bigwigs involved in it, but is also an abbreviation of the actual title – Rama Ravana Rajyam. As a phrase, this one sounds very powerful and could go viral if it is really used. As the shoot progresses, we will get to know.