image
Thursday, December 20th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Has Rashmika Mandanna signed her next Telugu flick?

Regional

Has Rashmika Mandanna signed her next Telugu flick?

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   December 19 2018, 6.48 pm
back
Assault SethuChaloChikkadu DorakaduDear ComradeGeetha GovindamHarish ShankarJigarthandaRashmika MandannaVarun TejVijay Deverakonda
nextRam Charan makes a dashing appearance for his brother
ALSO READ

Vijay Deverakonda’s fast-rising popularity is not only fetching him films, but endorsements as well!

Vijay Deverakonda starts shooting for Dear Comrade amidst Geetha Govindam promotions

Names from Baahubali, Rangasthalam and Bharat Ane Nenu come together for Vijay Devarakonda's next