Has Rashmika Mandanna signed her next Telugu flick?

Rashmika Mandanna had a fine 2018 of sorts, with two films Chalo and Geetha Govindam getting her good acclaim despite her third release Devadas biting the dust. The pretty and talented actress is now busy shooting for Dear Comrade, her upcoming socio-political drama in which she shares the screen space with the happening hero Vijay Deverakonda once again. And now, it looks like she has signed her next Telugu flick, which will be an official remake of the Tamil blockbuster Jigarthanda. Rashmika will be reprising the role which was carried by Lakshmi Menon in the original.

The new project, set to be directed by Harish Shankar, will have Varun Tej playing the famous role of Assault Sethu which was essayed by Bobby Simhaa in the original. Naga Shaurya and Raj Tarun are also said to be a part of the film. The remake is expected to go on floors early next year and will be completed in a short span of 3 months.

It is worth mentioning here that Jigarthanda had a dubbed release in Telugu as Chikkadu Dorakadu, but Harish Shankar has still agreed to do the remake and will be making the right changes to suit the sensibilities of the Telugu audiences. The director was initially supposed to do the Telugu remake of 96 but has chosen to go this way as he found this to be a challenging project which would add value to his career.