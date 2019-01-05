Has Sasikumar pitched his period action drama to Suriya?

Despite his numerous acting commitments, including the latest big one in superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta, Sasikumar has always been working on his scripts that he will ultimately be directing someday. The actor had recently shared all his ideas with his close friend Samuthrakani, who had helped him with the map hereon. According to the latest sources in Kollywood, Sasikumar has pitched his period action drama to Suriya.

Earlier, the director had narrated the same storyline to Thalapathy Vijay, who had decided not to work on the project as it was not in his comfort zone. With Suriya now hearing the script and showing positive signs, it looks like the project will finally take up shape sometime this year. Sasikumar, who is currently busy with a couple of acting outings, is expected to finish them off before he dons the directorial hat.

On the other hand, Suriya is now held up with two of his much-awaited projects in NGK and Kaappaan. While the former is a socio-political drama directed by Selvaraghavan, the second is an action thriller which also stars a superb cast in Mohanlal, Arya, Sayyeshaa, Boman Irani and others. NGK is said to be the first of the two to hit the screens, with a possible release date set for the Tamil New Year festival in April. Kaappaan will see through a release in July-August.