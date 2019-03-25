Has Suriya’s NGK already hopped onto a release date?

Despite the major delays, Suriya’s upcoming political thriller NGK has always been a film that has drawn in a lot of excitement. As it marks Suriya’s first combination with ace director Selvaraghavan, the film has been bookmarked as a special one right from the day of its announcement. Due to various issues such as the director falling ill and some shoot schedule mishaps, the film’s production was delayed. But now, with all the hurdles cleared, NGK is all set to arrive at the end of the summer. According to a reliable source from the unit, we have heard that the film is getting ready for a worldwide release on the 31st of May.

With so many releases already lined up for the summer, it looks like the makers of NGK are playing the waiting game in bringing the film by the end of the season. With Suriya enjoying equally good popularity in both Kerala and the Telugu states, it would be fair to pick a date that would have good breathing space across the industries.

The official announcement from the makers will arrive sometime next week, once Suriya gets done with his dubbing work for the film, and the producers fix a timeframe for the amount of work pending for the final output of the film. For now, it looks like the actor will have 2 releases in the space of three months, with his action thriller Kaappaan too vying for a release for the Independence Day weekend.