Has Thalapathy Vijay allotted a 120 day call sheet to Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film?

Thalapathy Vijay is just halfway through the shoot of his 63rd film with director Atlee, but the updates on his next are already flowing out in full swing. It is said that Vijay heard an exciting script from young director Lokesh Kanagaraj during the scheduled break of Thalapathy63, and has immediately greenlit the project. In addition to this, Vijay has seen some rushes of Lokesh’s next film in Kaithi, which has impressed him to the core. As a result, the project has now been confirmed and will be going on floors in the final quarter of the year.

Earlier on Wednesday, there were a lot of reports going around that Vijay has allocated a call sheet of 120 days for the film. However, when we contacted a source close to the unit, we heard “I don’t think it is true. 120 days is too much for a film of this kind, it will be a relatively smaller number only. The team has planned it as a quickie, so we might be getting done with the shoot earlier than expected.” While names such as Rashmika Mandanna for the heroine and Anirudh for the music have come up, there is nothing concrete on any of the film’s cast and crew but for Vijay and Lokesh’s inclusion.

Vijay is now busy shooting for the yet-to-be-titled sports drama with Atlee. The makers of the film are planning to put out the title and the first look of the film on the actor’s birthday, which falls on the 22nd of June. The shoot for the film is currently progressing in a massive stadium set which has been erected on the outskirts of Chennai. With Nayanthara playing the female lead, the film features a huge star cast consisting of Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Vivek, Indhuja, Reba Monica and Amritha Aiyer. The music for this biggie is composed by AR Rahman.