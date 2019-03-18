image
Monday, March 18th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Has Vishal signed Tamannaah for back to back projects?

Regional

Has Vishal signed Tamannaah for back to back projects?

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   March 18 2019, 3.14 pm
back
AyogyaDevi-2Kaththi SandaiRaju Gari Gadhi 3ranveer singhSimmbaSundar CTamannaahTemperThat is MahalakshmiVishalye Raa Narasimha Reddy
nextVemal offers clarification on his heated quarrel with Kannada actor Abhishek!

within