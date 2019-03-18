Has Vishal signed Tamannaah for back to back projects?

Over the years, Vishal and Tamannaah have shared a great rapport in the industry with their combination in the comic entertainer Kaththi Sandai being the starting point of all proceedings. The duo will be back together in director Sundar C’s next film, which is all set to get going by the final week of this month or early next month. And now, we have just been told that Tamannaah and Vishal will be pairing up for the third time in an upcoming film.

According to our sources, Vishal has already booked a slot for the actress in his upcoming project, which will be handled by a debutant. “The film is touted to be a brisk action thriller where a lot of mind games will come into the fore. Tamannaah, instead of pairing up with Vishal in the film, will be playing the antagonist, forcing him into freaky corners and risky measures,” said the source.

Vishal is currently on the finishing stage of his action thriller Ayogya, which is the official remake of the Telugu blockbuster Temper which was also remade in Hindi as Simmba with Ranveer Singh in the lead. The film was initially fixed for an April 19th release, but is seemingly pushed to May 10th in order to avoid the clash with the elections. On the other hand, Tamannaah has a variety of films in hand including the Queen remake That is Mahalakshmi, Devi 2, her special appearance in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and also the upcoming comedy Raju Gari Gadhi 3.