It is old news that actors Simbu and Hansika were in a romantic relationship, which was announced by the couple themselves through social media. Later it was revealed that the duo split for reasons best known to them. However, director U R Jameel brought the couple together for his film Maha, which is also a landmark film for actress Hansika as it is her fiftieth one. Although she plays the lead in the film, Simbu is said to be essaying a cameo in it. A recent tweet from the director clearly suggested that the couple has renewed their relationship.

Jameel mentioned through his tweet that Hansika and Simbu is a magical couple. He recently shot a song involving the two in Goa for his film and the pictures have gone viral in social media. Jameel’s tweet had sent the netizens into a frenzy who understood the tweet to be like a validation of a rekindled romance between their favourite actors. However, Jameel clarifies saying that his tweet was never meant to convey that. He says, “I am making a film and when I wrote the script, it had characters deeply in love. Simbu and Hansika are paired up romantically in my film. And even on the sets, I narrated the same as what I had penned. Both of them are very professional and they did what the script demanded. I am happy with the outcome. That’s why I called them a ‘magical couple’. Nothing more to it!”.

While some people felt that this strategy could be to increase the expectations for the film which is actually logical. Coming to the film, it is said to be a female-centric one and is expected to be a game changer for Hansika who appears to have been on an exit route from films. The first look poster of the film also attracted controversy because Hansika was seen in it sporting a saffron outfit smoking ganja from a chillum along with saints in Varanasi. This had hurt a few Hindu outfits. Looks like the PR machinery of Maha is working overtime to create some kind of buzz for the film.