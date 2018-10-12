Heartbreak for Priya Bhavani Shankar!

One of the fastest rising stars in Tamil cinema, Priya Bhavani Shankar enjoys a sizeable fan base and has some plum projects in her kitty. The former TV host made her Tamil cinema debut as a heroine with Meyadha Maan which fared well at the box office.

Priya, for a South Indian actress, was refreshingly open about being in a relationship and the news of the breakup has been a quite a shock for her fans. Her now ex-boyfriend Rajvel Raj is a childhood friend of Priya’s and they went on to become a couple.

Priya was never sure about marrying Rajvel and we all know that never bodes well for a long-term relationship. We wish she moves on from this heartbreak soon.

Always up for a challenge, Priya’s latest Musically video featuring a parody of the sex-scandal-ridden self-styled godman ‘Premananda’ has gone viral. She was also in the news earlier for lashing out at trolls who tried to shame her for the clothes she was photographed wearing.