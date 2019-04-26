Heartthrob Shane Nigam's next Ishq to release in May

In Com Staff April 26 2019, 9.38 pm April 26 2019, 9.38 pm

Shane Nigam became quite the talk of the town ever since he was seen in the hit film Kumbalangi Nights. The film went on to become one of the highest grossing films of the year and Shane became the heartthrob of many. It is already known that the actor will next be seen in Ishq. This film will be directed by debutante Anuraj Manohar. And now, we have the latest update for you, regarding this film! Our sources inform us that the film is all set to release this May.

Talking to us, our sources revealed, “The shooting of the film is over and it is currently in the post-production stage where the team is colour grading the film, as of now. If all goes well, the makers are planning for a release in May. Although the exact date has not been set yet, the makers are sure that they can release it in May.” This surely is great news! The film’s posters come with the tagline 'Not a Love Story' and scriptwriter Ratheesh Ravi has spoken about it in his interviews and revealed that the film does not deal with the lovely moments in a relationship. It is touted to be a serious story dealing with a sensitive issue. Newcomer Ann Sheetal will be seen playing the female lead in this film.

Shaan Rahman is the music composer for Ishq, while Vivek Harshan is handling the editing department and Ansarsha has handled the cinematography. This film is produced by Mukesh R Mehtha, AV Anoop and CV Sarathi under the banner of E4 Entertainment.