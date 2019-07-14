In Com Staff July 14 2019, 7.27 pm July 14 2019, 7.27 pm

Nithiin's upcoming project with director Venky Kudumula, to be produced under Naga Vamsi's Sithara Entertainments banner, has been titled Bheeshma. This film will see Rashmika Mandanna as the lead actress and it was officially launched a month back. This film is touted to be a rom-com and it goes with the tagline – Single Forever. There were several reports that the film would have Kalyani Priyadarshan in it but the director had refuted those rumours. Now, according to the latest reports, 24 Kisses actress Hebah Patel has been roped in for a pivotal role in this film! Isn’t that great news?

Reports state that Hebah has already joined the sets of the film and the makers are currently filming scenes involving Nthiin and the actress! A report in a leading media also states that Hebah has made sure she looks her best for this film and has, thereby, lost a lot of weight. It is also said that the actress was looking for a good role and thus when she got this film, she was elated! It is also rumoured that she will be a participant of the Bigg Boss Telugu season 3. Let’s see whether we get an official update on this new joinee on the sets of Bheeshma or not. The story, screenplay and the dialogues are all by the director himself and the film is being produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments.

The rest of the cast includes Naresh, Sampath, Raghu Babu, Brahmaji, Narra Srinivas, Kalyani Natarajan and Rajshri Nair. Swara Sagar Mahathi will be composing the music for this project, while Sai Sriram is the cinematographer. Sahi Suresh, Navin Nooli and Sri Vastava will take care of art direction, editing, and co-direction respectively. It will surely be interesting to see how Hebah makes her comeback with this one. Let’s wait and see…