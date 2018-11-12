image
Monday, November 12th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Here are all the deets on Rajamouli’s RRR, which has just been launched!

Regional

Here are all the deets on Rajamouli’s RRR, which has just been launched!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   November 12 2018, 5.55 pm
back
Aravindha SamethaBaahubaliChiranjeeviEntertainmentNTRRajamouliRam CharanregionalRRR
next2.0 team accelerates theatre bookings as the release date nears!
ALSO READ

An eminent writer joins RRR, Rajamouli’s upcoming multi-starrer

Rajamouli teases fans on Vijetha best moments

Tolly stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan all set to kick off SS Rajamouli’s next?