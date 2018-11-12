Here are all the deets on Rajamouli’s RRR, which has just been launched!

Tollywood’s most awaited film in RRR – Baahubali director Rajamouli’s next with Ram Charan and NTR was launched on Sunday morning in Hyderabad. Mega Star Chiranjeevi attended the launch event of the film, which took place in an aluminium factory where a huge set has been put up for the film’s first schedule.

Rana Daggubati and Prabhas, the two big names from Baahubali, were also present at the event to wish the team along with noted director Koratala Siva. NTR and Charan were both spotted with a thick beard here, which will most probably be their look for the film as well. Principal shoot for RRR goes on floors on the 19th of November, with makers planning to wrap up a good chunk of the combination scenes between the two actors by the end of the month.

While the female leads are yet to be finalised, it looks like RRR will be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual as Madhan Karky has been roped in for the dialogues of the film along with Sai Madhav Burra who has worked as the Telugu specialist.

After NTR tasted success with his last outing Aravindha Sametha, Ram Charan has just swooped down after completing majority of the shoot for his action thriller Vinaya Vidheya Rama, the teaser of which was just released few days ago.